Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 6,833 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

