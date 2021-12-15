Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $273.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

