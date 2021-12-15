Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

