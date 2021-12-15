Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $73,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $265.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

