Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

Shares of ALB opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

