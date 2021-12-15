Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

