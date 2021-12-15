Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

OGE opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

