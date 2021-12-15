Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 43,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 72,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 67,027 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.