Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Livent worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Livent by 42.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Livent by 200.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

