Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

