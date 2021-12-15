Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $426.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

