Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 458 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.