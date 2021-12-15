Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

LSPD stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 4.27. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

