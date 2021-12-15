Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 847 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

NYSE HON opened at $206.68 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.