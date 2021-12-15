Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 910 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $190.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

