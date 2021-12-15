Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,270 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of SiriusPoint worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

