Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.35

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

