Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innovative Designs has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

