Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.