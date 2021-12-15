Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Up 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. 6,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XDAP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $643,000.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.