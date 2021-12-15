Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) traded down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.