Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,619 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

