Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Insider Acquires 4,580 Shares of Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,793. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

