Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Acquires 2,333 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) insider Mark Heinen bought 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,965.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Mark Heinen bought 500 shares of Better Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725.00.

NASDAQ BTTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 231,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,585. Better Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

