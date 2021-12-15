Insider Buying: Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,802 Shares of Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $67,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 6,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

