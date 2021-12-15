Insider Buying: Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) CFO Scott Ray Drake bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FARM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.45. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

