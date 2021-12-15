Insider Buying: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 160,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,531. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iCAD by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.