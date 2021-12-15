Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Buys 1,290 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NCBS traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $79.45. 131,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,276. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $949.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.