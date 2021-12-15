Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Buys 40,803 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 7,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,975. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

