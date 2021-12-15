Insider Buying: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 2,509,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

