Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00.

TXG stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 755,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,201. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.59. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.15 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.9% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,604,000 after buying an additional 518,185 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

