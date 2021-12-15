Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Sells 48,390 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50.

ALXO traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 467,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,331. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $97.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

