Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 2,630 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. 608,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.26.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

