Insider Selling: Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Angi by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,238,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Angi by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 164,611 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd lifted its position in Angi by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,386,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 214,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.