Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 651,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,154. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.