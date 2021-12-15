Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 651,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,154. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

