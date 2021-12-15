Insider Selling: Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Sells 12,565 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin A. H. Parry sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.77), for a total value of £130,927.30 ($173,024.05).

LON DMGT traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,026 ($13.56). The company had a trading volume of 1,223,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,548. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698 ($9.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.57). The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.58.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a GBX 568 ($7.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $17.30. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.