Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 533,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.91 and a beta of -0.05. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
