Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KELYA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 3,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $694.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 32.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 157.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

