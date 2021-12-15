Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells 1,915 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 210,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,062,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 36.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

