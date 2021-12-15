Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 49,259 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86.

Shares of PRTK stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

