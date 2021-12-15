Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells 17,178 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $73,350.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 469,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

