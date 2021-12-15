Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 15,780 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.