Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 4,479 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 4,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $19,797.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRTK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 469,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

