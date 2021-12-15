Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PCOR traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.27. 2,783,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,477,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.