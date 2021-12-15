Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Recro Pharma by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

