Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 191,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.