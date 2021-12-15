Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SILK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 336,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,386. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 380.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $644,000.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

