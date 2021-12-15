Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 5,142 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52.

NAPA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 580,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,774. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

