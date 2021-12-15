Insider Selling: Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WES stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 1,081,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

