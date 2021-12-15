Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells 1,369 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WLDN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. 90,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $524.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.